Baylor football preps for regular season finale against Houston

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — With Baylor football on a two game losing streak — it all comes down to the final game of the regular season against Houston.

In short, the Bears need a win to earn a bowl game.

"The motivation is at an all time high. I feel like the motivation was like the same as last week, the same as really all the other games, — but I think it does mean a little bit more, knowing the stakes of this game and wanting to spend an extra a whole month with this group of guys when we win this game," senior wide receiver Josh Cameron said.

"I very much want to see this team win and, you know, this game here is way important. To be able to do that and be able to celebrate Baylor football. There hasn't just been very much of that and we haven't really earned it and so I very much want that for our team," head coach Dave Aranda said.

For the senior players, it's the last time entering McLane Stadium and getting a bowl game brings added motivation.

"Resilience. I think, under stress, under negativity under adversity —resilience," Aranda said.

"Just an awesome group of guys. We've been through thick and thin, see the highs and lows of it all, I just, I love the guys that I've basically grown up with and matured with just seeing the growth in them has been awesome to see. So I'm just proud of all those guys, honestly," Cameron said.

This will be the team's first home game since the announcement that Baylor will retain Dave Aranda as the head coach for next season. The seniors tell me how important he's been.

"As a senior group, we just love Coach Aranda. Like I said, he's a players coach first and foremost. He cares about guys more than people may see it really he cares about you on a personal level, so he wants to see you succeed on and off the field. I think that's just something that's so unique to Coach Aranda," Cameron said.

Baylor will celebrate senior night this Saturday against Houston. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

