Baylor's regular season finale against Houston: game and score updates

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football's final game of the regular season is here as the Bears take on the Houston Cougars at home.

The Bears will be without star tight end Michael Trigg as he has been ruled out.

Michael Trigg has been ruled out of Baylor’s game against Houston #SicEm #Baylor pic.twitter.com/DbiPzQcW9l — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) November 29, 2025

Baylor is on a two-game losing streak, and this game is their last chance to clinch a bowl game, otherwise, their season comes to an end.

It's senior night at McLane Stadium as players like Sawyer Robertson and Josh Cameron will take the field for the last time at home.

Keep checking this article for game and score updates!

Follow Shahji on social media!