Candidates sought after in KISD superintendent search efforts

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — The search to find Killeen Independent School District's new superintendent is underway, but is still in the early stages. Leading the charge is a two man duo tasked with vetting and recruiting candidates.

David Thompson is a partner with Thompson and Horton LLP Law Firm and Mike Moses is the former Texas Education Commissioner and a former superintendent with Dallas ISD.

During a media briefing held at the district's administration building Wednesday, they said they are still in the early stages of recruitment, however, between 40 to 50 letters of invitations have been sent out to potential candidates with most of those letters sent to current superintendents but they said others have also taken interest in the role.

Moses said they're taking input from the community and the district in order to be transplant with candidates.

He added, "community is pretty forthcoming about concerns, accountability and performance and obviously the board had a long discussion about that last evening - there is concern about declining enrollment and we asked them to talk about things the new superintendent would likely have to address."

While safety is on their minds and obviously still on the community's radar following the deadly stabbing death of 14-year-old Serenity Baker on a KISD campus back in March - here's how they responded when asked about safety when vetting candidates.

"Safety is important. It's absolutely important," Thompson said. "I think the data will support that schools are some of the safest places in our communities."

25 News' Bobby Poitevint attended the meeting Wednesday and asked if Dr. Terri Osborne, the former acting superintendent, or Dr. King Davis, the current interim superintendent, are under consideration for the job.

Neither would give a definite yes or no and didn't reveal any specific candidate details.

However, the district continues to encourage people interested in the position to apply.

"I think experience in districts that are similar to Killeen's - similar demographics, similar challenges, similar in terms of diversity - but it's still early, as David said, and I think we have to see who is in the pool" said Moses.

We're told the first round of interviews are expected to begin in late October and a tentative time-frame of January is set for a superintendent to be in place for KISD.

Background

Dr. Joy Ann Fey made her intentions known to step down back in July. She would go on to take the role of deputy superintendent for administration with Northside ISD, close to San Antonio, and also following behind Northside iSD's current superintendent Dr. John Craft who previously served as Killeen ISD’s superintendent for 11 years.

Dr. Fey cited her exit as wanting to be closer to her family and aging parents. She exited her three-year-contract only a year into the job.

One of the more notable incidents during her short time as KISD superintendent was in March when the district, along with Dr. Fey faced heavy pressure from parents and the community about accountability and security after the deadly campus stabbing of 14-year-old student Serenity Baker.

Recap on KISD Superintendent Latest

The district has since addressed security in a variety different ways including beefing up measures on campuses.

At the end of July, Dr. Terri Osborne was announced as the acting superintendent, with the plan to announce an interim shortly later.

That plan coming to fruition.

In the beginning of August, KISD announced the appointment of Dr. King Davis as interim superintendent effective August 11.

The Board of Trustees said they selected Dr. Davis based on his more than three decades in public education, including at least 10 years as a superintendent in Texas.

