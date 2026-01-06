WACO, Texas (KXXV) — 28. That's how many players Baylor lost so far to the Transfer Portal.

It seems a lifetime ago when the bears were coming off a bowl appearance with one of the best recruiting classes in the Big 12.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor football loses over 28 players to Transfer Portal

After a disappointing 2025 season, the Bears have been in damage control. Criticism arrives from fans as the Bears retained head coach Dave Aranda for another season — followed by the loss of lost several players.

During national signing day last year, Aranda spoke on the importance of retaining current players.

"This is the time of being shopped by agents to other teams, all of that's going around and so, you know, I think it's very important staff wise for us — that there's a great relationship with our coaches and our players," Aranda said.

"Their agents talking to them about, hey, you could go here for this or hey, you can leave this place, go there for that, or I could get you this. And so it's a very much re-recruitment effort," he said.

One notable player entering the portal, running back Bryson Washington. The Franklin native was a big part of Baylor's success on the offensive side. Washington had faced injuries the entire season and the now former Bear sheds the green and gold and looks for greener pastures.

The Bears are looking to make any noise in the portal and Aranda understands that Baylor football needs to win.

"I think all of it's going to be difficult. I think every day we wake up, it's going to be a fight, you know to get this thing flipped. Every day it's a fight. I wish this turnout would have been better. We were in some big fights there and didn't come out on top of it," Aranda said during national signing day last year.

"Way happy for the guys that we got and excited about the guys that want to be here and want to be able to make this place, you know a winning program again," he said.

The portal closes on Friday, Jan. 16. Baylor has made moves in signing players, but it's still a long way to go before the 2026 season.

