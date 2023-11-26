Dave Aranda will return to Baylor next season

WACO, Texas — Dave Aranda will return as the head coach for the Baylor Bears in 2024 as confirmed by Baylor athletics to 25 Sports on Sunday.

The Bears ended their season with a 34-31 loss against West Virginia to finish the year at 3-9.

After the loss to the Mountaineers, Aranda on Saturday spoke on why fans should feel excited going forward. "There is a great group of freshman and sophomore players. Very talented and we're working really hard on retaining them," he said.

Aranda is currently in his 4th year with the program and he has a 23-25 career record with the Bears. He also won the Big 12 championship and the Sugar Bowl in 2021.