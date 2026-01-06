Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baylor's Bryson Washington enters the transfer portal

Julio Cortez/AP
Baylor running back Bryson Washington, left, runs with the ball as Utah linebacker Lander Barton makes a hit during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Baylor running back Bryson Washington is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to his agent.

According to On3.com, Washington entered the portal on Sunday.

The redshirt sophomore has totaled 788 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 2025, gaining 1,861 total rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in his career.

The Franklin-native and Franklin High School graduate has garnered a list of awards and watch lists: Maxwell Award Watch List, Doak Walker Award Watch List, Preseason Third-Team All-America (Athlon), Preseason All-Big 12 (Big 12 Media), Preseason First-Team All-Big 12 (Athlon, Phil Steele) and Preseason First-Team All-Texas (DCTF).

