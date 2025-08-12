WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor's backfield was a highlight of their season last year, with Bryson Washington leading the way with 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Watch the full story here:

Baylor football breakout star: Bryson Washington

He is considered one of, if not the best running back in the Big 12. His workload will probably increase with Dawson Pendergrass being out for the season after sustaining a season ending foot injury.

For Washington, he talks about the expectations he has set and Baylor's next man up mentality.

"To win, I don't really have no no personal goals or anything. I just wanna win," he said.

"You know Dawson is a big part of the offense, but at the end of the day this next man up, you know, with the brotherhood that we got, you know, it is always bringing another one along," Washington said.

We shall see how the offense will fare as the Bears open the season at home on Aug. 29 against Auburn.

Follow Shahji on social media!