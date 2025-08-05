Baylor running back named to 2025 Doak Walker Award Watch List

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football running back Bryson Washington has been named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list, announced by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum on Tuesday.

The Doak Walker Award honors the nation’s top college running back and is named after SMU's three-time All-American, Doak Walker.

Washington is among 103 players recognized on this year’s watch list, which includes 16 athletes from the Big 12 Conference.

A 6-foot, 203-pound athlete from Franklin, Washington made headlines as a Freshman All-American in 2024 after breaking Baylor’s freshman rushing record. In just 11 games, he rushed for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns, achieving six 100-plus yard performances—the most by any freshman in the program's history. Additionally, Washington contributed 22 receptions for 217 yards and a touchdown during the season.

Already recognized as a preseason All-American, All-Big 12, and All-Texas selection, Washington also landed a spot on the 2025 Maxwell Award Watch List.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will announce 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award in November. Three finalists, selected by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will also be revealed that month.

The committee will then conduct a second vote in December to determine the 2025 recipient.

The winner of the Doak Walker Award will be announced live during The Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 12.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.