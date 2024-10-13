UMHB falls to Hardin-Simmons at home; First time since 2004

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — UMHB and Hardin-Simmons. A tale as old as time.

In this edition of the rivalry, the Cowboys rolled into Crusader stadium and never looked back in a 44-21 game.

For the first time since 2004, Hardin-Simmons beats UMHB in Belton.

"I wish we would have come out and play better than what we did, but we didn't. So we gotta go out here and look at the film and find out what we did wrong coaches and players and get that fixed and be better the second time we play them," Crusader head coach Larry Harmon said.

On the offensive side for the Chargers, they just couldn't find their footing. Four first half interceptions put them in a 30-0 deficit and those turnovers made a comeback difficult.

"It's frustrating. I mean, it's just frustrating that we'd come out in a game like this and kind of play the first half that we did," Harmon said.

UMHB now sits at 3-2 and lose their first home game of the season. Still a winning record but the team is looking for a major bounce back.

"Really take a hard look at themselves and the accountability that they have with everything that happened today, coaches and players and then we just make a pact that we're going to be better than what we were today," Harmon said.

"I believe we're a championship program. I believe you don't go to Wisconsin-Whitewater and knock off Whitewater and you don't have the ability to have a championship heart. So I believe in our kids and I believe that they have a lot of pride and they don't come back and have the resolve that we want," he said.

UMHB and Hardin-Simmons will meet up again, this time at Hardin-Simmons on November 9.

