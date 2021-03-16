POLL: How will Baylor Bears, A&M Aggies fare in the 2021 NCAA Tournament?

How do you think the teams from Central Texas and the Brazos Valley will fare in this year's NCAA Tournament?

VOTE HERE.

The NCAA Basketball Tournament Selection Committee announced the Baylor Bears will enter the NCAA Tournament as a one seed during the men's basketball tournament.

Meanwhile, the Lady Bears are going dancing once again after the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Selection Committee announced Baylor would be a No. 2 seed in the 2021 tournament.

The Texas A&M Aggies also entered the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament as the No. 2 seed.

Head to our 25 Sports poll and cast your votes on how far you think each team will make it HERE.