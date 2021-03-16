Menu

POLL: How will Baylor Bears, A&M Aggies fare in the 2021 NCAA Tournament?

Elaine Thompson/AP
Washington's Nate Pryor tosses the ball before taking a free throw late in the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Oregon on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Posted at 10:57 AM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-16 11:57:46-04

How do you think the teams from Central Texas and the Brazos Valley will fare in this year's NCAA Tournament?

The NCAA Basketball Tournament Selection Committee announced the Baylor Bears will enter the NCAA Tournament as a one seed during the men's basketball tournament.

Meanwhile, the Lady Bears are going dancing once again after the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Selection Committee announced Baylor would be a No. 2 seed in the 2021 tournament.

The Texas A&M Aggies also entered the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament as the No. 2 seed.

