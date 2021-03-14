Menu

Baylor earns One Seed in NCAA Tournament, will play Hartford in 1st round

Oklahoma State Cowboys and Baylor Bears compete during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championship at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri on March 10, 2021. (Denny Medley\Big 12 Conference)
Posted at 5:19 PM, Mar 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-14 18:19:45-04

WACO, Texas — For the first time in program history, the Baylor Bears will enter the NCAA Tournament as a one seed, the tournament's selection committee announced Sunday.

The Bears will play Hartford in the first round of the tournament Friday in Indianapolis.

Previously, Baylor had not received better than a three seed in the tournament. They achieved that feat four times (2010, 2012, 2015, 2017).

The Bears have reached the NCAA Tournament 12 times prior to 2021. Their combined record in those appearances is 14-14.

The Lady Bears will learn their tournament fate when the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament bracket is revealed at 6 p.m. Monday.

