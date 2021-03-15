Menu

Baylor Lady Bears earn No. 2 seed in NCAA Tournament

Texas and Baylor compete during the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women's Basketball Championship at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri on March 13, 2021. (Scott D. Weaver/Big 12 Conference)
WACO, Texas — The Lady Bears are going dancing once again after the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Selection Committee announced Baylor would be a No. 2 seed in the 2021 tournament.

Baylor will play Jackson State in the first round Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

This is the Lady Bears' 19th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.

They have qualified for the tournament in all but two seasons under Head Coach Kim Mulkey. The Lady Bears participated in the WNIT in 2003 and were unable to participate in the NCAA Tournament in 2020 because it was canceled due to COVID-19.

Baylor earned an automatic bid for the tournament by winning the Big 12 Tournament Championship for the ninth time in 11 years.

Every game of the 2021 Women's NCAA Tournament will be played in and around San Antonio this year.

