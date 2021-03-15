Aggies enter tournament as No. 2 seed, will play Troy in first round

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In front of a crowd of supporters in Reed Arena, the Texas A&M Aggies learned they will enter the 2021 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament as the No. 2 seed.

The Aggies will play Troy in the first round on Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

Texas A&M had previously been selected as a No. 2 seed four times.

A&M won its first ever regular-season SEC title before falling in the SEC Tournament semifinals to Georgia.

The Aggies achieved their highest ranking in program history (No. 2) during the 2020-21 season and were a perfect 13-0 at home.

The NCAA Tournament's first two rounds will be held in the San Antonio, San Marcos and Austin areas.