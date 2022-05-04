UIL Baseball Playoffs Matchups/Results: Class 4A

The UIL Baseball playoffs are officially underway. Here is a list of updated playoff information in Class 4A:

Bi-District Playoffs:



Rusk vs. La Vega

Game One: 4:30 p.m. Friday @ Navasota HS Game Two: 3 p.m. Saturday @ Navasota HS Game Three: Following Game Two



China Spring vs. Jasper

Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Madisonville HS Game Two: 5 p.m. Saturday @ Madisonville HS Game Three: Following Game Two

Madisonville vs. Hudson

Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Mudson Game Two: 12 p.m. Saturday @ Madisonville Game Three: After Game Two

Lake Belton vs. Manor New Tech

Game One: 4:30 p.m. Friday @ East View HS Game Two: Following Game One Game Three: 11 a.m. Saturday @ East View HS

Carthage vs. Robinson

Game One: 5 p.m. Friday @ Robinson HS Game Two: 3 p.m. Saturday @ Carthage HS Game Three: Following Game Two

Giddings vs. Salado

Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Giddings HS Game Two: 12 p.m. Saturday @ Salado HS Game Three: Following Game Two



