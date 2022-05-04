UIL Baseball Playoffs Matchups/Results: Class 4A

The UIL Baseball playoffs are officially underway. Here is a list of updated playoff information in Class 4A:
4A:
Bi-District Playoffs:
- Rusk vs. La Vega
- Game One: 4:30 p.m. Friday @ Navasota HS
- Game Two: 3 p.m. Saturday @ Navasota HS
- Game Three: Following Game Two
- China Spring vs. Jasper
- Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Madisonville HS
- Game Two: 5 p.m. Saturday @ Madisonville HS
- Game Three: Following Game Two
- Madisonville vs. Hudson
- Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Mudson
- Game Two: 12 p.m. Saturday @ Madisonville
- Game Three: After Game Two
- Lake Belton vs. Manor New Tech
- Game One: 4:30 p.m. Friday @ East View HS
- Game Two: Following Game One
- Game Three: 11 a.m. Saturday @ East View HS
- Carthage vs. Robinson
- Game One: 5 p.m. Friday @ Robinson HS
- Game Two: 3 p.m. Saturday @ Carthage HS
- Game Three: Following Game Two
- Giddings vs. Salado
- Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Giddings HS
- Game Two: 12 p.m. Saturday @ Salado HS
- Game Three: Following Game Two
Click here for matchups/results from Class 5A and 6A.
Click here for matchups/results from Class 4A.
Click here for matchups/results from Class 3A.
Click here for matchups/results from Class 2A.