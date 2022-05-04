Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

UIL Baseball Playoffs Matchups/Results: Class 4A

UIL
University Interscholastic League
UIL
Posted at 10:59 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 00:04:02-04

The UIL Baseball playoffs are officially underway. Here is a list of updated playoff information in Class 4A:

4A:
Bi-District Playoffs:

  • Rusk vs. La Vega
    • Game One: 4:30 p.m. Friday @ Navasota HS
    • Game Two: 3 p.m. Saturday @ Navasota HS
    • Game Three: Following Game Two
    • China Spring vs. Jasper
      • Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Madisonville HS
      • Game Two: 5 p.m. Saturday @ Madisonville HS
      • Game Three: Following Game Two
    • Madisonville vs. Hudson
      • Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Mudson
      • Game Two: 12 p.m. Saturday @ Madisonville
      • Game Three: After Game Two
    • Lake Belton vs. Manor New Tech
      • Game One: 4:30 p.m. Friday @ East View HS
      • Game Two: Following Game One
      • Game Three: 11 a.m. Saturday @ East View HS
    • Carthage vs. Robinson
      • Game One: 5 p.m. Friday @ Robinson HS
      • Game Two: 3 p.m. Saturday @ Carthage HS
      • Game Three: Following Game Two
    • Giddings vs. Salado
      • Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Giddings HS
      • Game Two: 12 p.m. Saturday @ Salado HS
      • Game Three: Following Game Two

    Click here for matchups/results from Class 5A and 6A.
    Click here for matchups/results from Class 4A.
    Click here for matchups/results from Class 3A.
    Click here for matchups/results from Class 2A.

    Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
    25 ABC WEATHER

    Weather

    7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019