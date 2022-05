UIL Baseball Playoff Matchups/Results: Class 3A

The UIL Baseball playoffs are officially underway. Here is a list of updated playoff information in Class 3A:

3A:

Bi-District Playoffs:



Fairfield vs. Caldwell

Game One: 5 p.m. Friday @ Caldwell HS Game Two: Following Game One Game Three: 2 p.m. Saturday @ Fairfield HS

Lorena vs. Kemp

Game One: 4:30 p.m. Friday @ John Paul II HS (Plano) Game Two: Following Game One Game Three: 2 p.m. Saturday @ Lorena HS

Cameron Yoe vs. Elkhart

Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Yards of Cameron Game Two: 2 p.m. Saturday @ Elkhart HS Game Three: Following Game Two

Troy vs. Mildred

Game One: 6 p.m. Friday @ Waco ISD Game Two: 4:30 p.m. Saturday @ Waco ISD Game Three: Following Game Two

Academy vs. Groesbeck

Game One: 6:30 p.m. Friday @ Navasota HS Game Two: 12 p.m. Saturday @ Waco ISD Game Three: Following Game Two

West vs. Malakoff

Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Malakoff HS Game Two: 11 a.m. Saturday @ West HS Game Three: Following Game Two

Franklin vs. Rogers

Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Mumford HS Game Two: 4 p.m. Saturday @ Mumford HS Game Three: Following Game Two

Whitney vs. Scurry-Rosser

Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Whitney HS Game Two: 2 p.m. Saturday @ Scurry-Rosser HS Game Three: Following Game Two



Click here for matchups/results from Class 5A and 6A.

Click here for matchups/results from Class 4A.

Click here for matchups/results from Class 3A.

Click here for matchups/results from Class 2A.