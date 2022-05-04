UIL Baseball Playoff Matchups/Results: 5A and 6A

The UIL Baseball playoffs are officially underway. Here is a list of updated playoff information in Class 5A and 6A:

6A:

Bi-District Playoffs:



Midway vs. Copperas Cove

Game One: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Midway HS Game Two: 7:30 p.m. Friday @ Copperas Cove HS Game Three: 1 p.m. Saturday @ UMHB

Belton vs. Mansfield

Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Belton HS Game Two: 2 p.m. Saturday @ Mansfield HS Game Three: Following Game Two

Bryan vs. Waxahachie

Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Bryan HS Game Two: 2 p.m. Saturday @ Waxahachie HS Game Three: Following Game Two

Harker Heights vs. Lake Ridge

Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Harker Heights HS Game Two: 2 p.m. Saturday @ South Grand Prairie HS Game Three: Following Game Two



5A:

Bi-District Playoffs:



College Station vs. Porter

Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ College Station HS Game Two: 12 p.m. Saturday @ Porter HS Game Three: Following Game Two

Brenham vs. Montgomery

Game One: 4:30 p.m. Friday @ Mumford HS Game Two: 4 p.m. Saturday @ Waller HS Game Three: Following Game Two



