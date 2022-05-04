UIL Baseball Playoff Matchups/Results: 5A and 6A

The UIL Baseball playoffs are officially underway. Here is a list of updated playoff information in Class 5A and 6A:
6A:
Bi-District Playoffs:
- Midway vs. Copperas Cove
- Game One: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Midway HS
- Game Two: 7:30 p.m. Friday @ Copperas Cove HS
- Game Three: 1 p.m. Saturday @ UMHB
- Belton vs. Mansfield
- Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Belton HS
- Game Two: 2 p.m. Saturday @ Mansfield HS
- Game Three: Following Game Two
- Bryan vs. Waxahachie
- Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Bryan HS
- Game Two: 2 p.m. Saturday @ Waxahachie HS
- Game Three: Following Game Two
- Harker Heights vs. Lake Ridge
- Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Harker Heights HS
- Game Two: 2 p.m. Saturday @ South Grand Prairie HS
- Game Three: Following Game Two
5A:
Bi-District Playoffs:
- College Station vs. Porter
- Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ College Station HS
- Game Two: 12 p.m. Saturday @ Porter HS
- Game Three: Following Game Two
- Brenham vs. Montgomery
- Game One: 4:30 p.m. Friday @ Mumford HS
- Game Two: 4 p.m. Saturday @ Waller HS
- Game Three: Following Game Two
