Watch
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

UIL Baseball Playoff Matchups/Results: 5A and 6A

UIL
University Interscholastic League
UIL
Posted at 10:59 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 00:03:27-04

The UIL Baseball playoffs are officially underway. Here is a list of updated playoff information in Class 5A and 6A:

6A:
Bi-District Playoffs:

  • Midway vs. Copperas Cove
    • Game One: 7 p.m. Thursday @ Midway HS
    • Game Two: 7:30 p.m. Friday @ Copperas Cove HS
    • Game Three: 1 p.m. Saturday @ UMHB
  • Belton vs. Mansfield
    • Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Belton HS
    • Game Two: 2 p.m. Saturday @ Mansfield HS
    • Game Three: Following Game Two
  • Bryan vs. Waxahachie
    • Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Bryan HS
    • Game Two: 2 p.m. Saturday @ Waxahachie HS
    • Game Three: Following Game Two
  • Harker Heights vs. Lake Ridge
    • Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ Harker Heights HS
    • Game Two: 2 p.m. Saturday @ South Grand Prairie HS
    • Game Three: Following Game Two

5A:
Bi-District Playoffs:

  • College Station vs. Porter
    • Game One: 7 p.m. Friday @ College Station HS
    • Game Two: 12 p.m. Saturday @ Porter HS
    • Game Three: Following Game Two
  • Brenham vs. Montgomery
    • Game One: 4:30 p.m. Friday @ Mumford HS
    • Game Two: 4 p.m. Saturday @ Waller HS
    • Game Three: Following Game Two

Click here for matchups/results from Class 5A and 6A.
Click here for matchups/results from Class 4A.
Click here for matchups/results from Class 3A.
Click here for matchups/results from Class 2A.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019