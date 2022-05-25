1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Live
Watch
Alerts
Live
Watch
0
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
News
Local News
In-Depth
National
Coronavirus
Positively Central Texas
Traveling Texas with Ann Harder
First to the Fight
First On 25
Two Americas
Business
Luby's Massacre: 30 Years Later
Weather
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Alerts
25 News Storm Tracker
25 News Weather Ready
Weather Cams
Traffic
Hometown
McLennan County
Brazos County
Bell County
Fort Hood
Texas
#25Cares
Videos
Sports
Red Zone
High School Sports
CTX College Sports
Baylor Bears
Texas A&M Aggies
National Sports
Contests
TV Listings
Community Calendar
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
KXXV Partnership Events
KXXV Job Postings
Give a Child a Book
News Literacy Project
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Texas School Massacre 2022
25 News Storm Tracker
Open Conversation
Weather
First to the Fight
Positively Central Texas
Clark Roofing Camera Network
Traveling Texas with Ann Harder
Community Calendar
KRHD
Quick links...
Texas School Massacre 2022
25 News Storm Tracker
Open Conversation
Weather
First to the Fight
Positively Central Texas
Clark Roofing Camera Network
Traveling Texas with Ann Harder
Community Calendar
KRHD
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Texas School Massacre 2022
Texas
Hours after Uvalde school shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott attended a fundraiser 300 miles away
By Patrick Svitek, The Texas Tribune
2:30 PM, May 25, 2022
National
Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?
The Associated Press & Scripps National
2:18 PM, May 25, 2022
National
Therapy dogs comfort community in Uvalde
CNN Newsource
2:11 PM, May 25, 2022
National
Beto O'Rourke interrupts Texas school shooting press conference
Scripps National
1:11 PM, May 25, 2022
Sports
Sports world reacts to Texas school shooting
Sarah Dewberry
12:28 PM, May 25, 2022
Texas
‘Complete evil’: Texas gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers
Associated Press
11:57 AM, May 25, 2022
National
Blood donations surge after Texas school shooting
Scripps National
11:51 AM, May 25, 2022
National
Pope Francis "heartbroken" over Texas school shooting
The Associated Press & Scripps National
11:50 AM, May 25, 2022
Texas
Desperation becomes sorrow after Texas elementary school shooting
Associated Press
11:38 AM, May 25, 2022
National
Memorial funds launched for mass shooting victims’ families
Justin Boggs
11:08 AM, May 25, 2022
National
Amanda Gorman's poems shared following Texas shooting
Scripps National
11:03 AM, May 25, 2022
National
CBS pulls 'FBI' season finale after Texas deadly shooting
The Associated Press & Scripps National
10:35 AM, May 25, 2022
News
Matthew McConaughey calls for action after elementary shooting in Texas hometown
9:50 AM, May 25, 2022
National
McConaughey addresses mass shooting in hometown
Tatiana Salazar
9:49 AM, May 25, 2022
National
Zelenskyy expresses condolences for mass shooting victims
Justin Boggs
9:44 AM, May 25, 2022
News
Pope Francis condemns weapons industry following Texas school shooting
8:40 AM, May 25, 2022
National
Officials explain how gunman entered Texas classroom
Justin Boggs
7:47 AM, May 25, 2022
News
Official: All those killed at Texas school were in 1 room
7:35 AM, May 25, 2022
National
Sports world reacts to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas
7:10 AM, May 25, 2022
News
‘FBI’ season finale pulled after Texas deadly shooting
7:03 AM, May 25, 2022
National
Parkland parent reflects on Texas shooting
Nadeen Yanes
6:59 AM, May 25, 2022
News
Biden says ‘we have to act’ after Texas school shooting
6:36 AM, May 25, 2022
National
Gov. Abbott: Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
Justin Boggs
6:27 AM, May 25, 2022
Texas
Emergency blood delivery, 25 units, supports victims of Uvalde school shooting
Khadeeja Umana
10:08 PM, May 24, 2022
National
Golden State Warriors' Steve Kerr on Texas shooting: 'We can't get numb to this'
Douglas Jones
9:05 PM, May 24, 2022
National
'What are we doing?!': Sen. Murphy exclaims after deadly Texas school shooting
Douglas Jones
8:10 PM, May 24, 2022
News
Active shooter reported at Texas elementary school: Police
Joel Leal
1:11 PM, May 24, 2022
National
Authorities: Texas elementary school shooting kills 19 children, two adults
Scripps National
12:59 PM, May 24, 2022
Weather
7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019