Killeen ISD to vote on ballistic shields for police

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen ISD school board members vote Tuesday on whether or not to have ballistic shields for the district's police.

The Texas School Massacre in Uvalde makes a total of 27 school shootings so far in 2022. Killeen ISD has made numerous changes to its safety and security plan from closed school lunches to now potentially having ballistic shields.

“We all know what’s happened across the state recently, more so this is just us, as a district taking advantage of a state program that was made available by Gov. Abbott and you wanna take the approach that you can be as prepared as you can possibly be," said board member Brett Williams.

The ballistic shields will be funded through a statewide bullet-resistant shield grant program. A single shield costs $5600.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a non-partisan organization, found no school year in the US in nearly a decade has seen as much gunfire as the 2021-2022 academic school year.

It's because of the harsh reality of that finding that Killeen ISD is amping up on safety measures, Williams told 25 News.

“I mean you can only do so much, but we are doing as much as we possibly can," he said.