WATCH: Security expert analyzes Nashville vs. Uvalde shooting responses

WACO — As recognition grows for the quick and efficient response to the Nashville school shooting this week, some law enforcement experts are now contrasting it to the bungled response in Uvalde.

Guy Beveridge is a Central Texas constable who also runs a security and active shooter consulting business, Guy Beveridge & Associates.

He joined 25 News to break down the law enforcement response by Metro Nashville Police, analyzing surveillance and body camera footage. He also weighed their tactics and approach vs. what we’ve learned about the law enforcement response in the Uvalde school shooting.

Six people were killed in Nashville, although Beveridge says law enforcement likely saved many lives by responding within minutes to take out the shooter quickly.

Uvalde authorities waited 77 minutes before breaching the classroom where that shooter was holed up during that May shooting, which ended up costing 21 lives.

