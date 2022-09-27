Activists for Uvalde victims protest outside district building, demand investigations into officers

UPDATE

Shortly before 1 p.m., Lives Robbed, an activist group formed by the families and friends of the Uvalde School Massacre, announced they are still at the Uvalde CISD building, demanding answers and an investigation by the district into their officers and their response to the mass shooting.

They also encouraged those nearby to stop by and help call for justice.

ORIGINAL STORY

UVALDE, Texas— Activists from Lives Robbed protested Tuesday outside the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District administration building on Tuesday, demanding a thorough investigation into Robb Elementary's school resource officers.

Protesters stood outside, refusing to allow anyone to enter the offices until their requests are met.

They are demanding that Uvalde CISD investigate its officers involved in the response to the May 24 school massacre, specifically naming Dr. Hal Harrell, superintendent of the school district.

Lives Robbed is an activist group formed by the friends and families of the Uvalde School Massacre victims. Twenty-one were killed, including 19 children and two teachers.

In a tweet posted Saturday, exactly four months after the mass shooting, Lives Robbed provided a statement saying they have traveled to Washington, D.C. at least three times, attended "countless" amounts of school board and city council meetings, and some face an upcoming expiration date of their FMLA leave.

Scripps National

"We are tired. Today we rest, tomorrow we pick up the fight," ended their statement.

Other efforts have been made by impacted families and friends, such as the parents of Lexi Rubio, Kimberly and Felix Rubio, meeting with Sen. Ted Cruz, asking for his support for a federal assault weapons ban, something of which he declined.

The first tweet from Lives Robbed shows the activists arrived by around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday. As of 9:15 a.m., the group said they still have not received answers.

According to the Preventative Security Measures list provided by the district, Uvalde CISD employs four police officers, including a chief and a detective. Uvalde CISD also has a partnership with local law enforcement. The list does not specify if the aforementioned measures are applied to every school in the district, or the district as a whole.