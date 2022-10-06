Watch Now
Uvalde CISD fires former Texas DPS officer after making 'distressing' comments on school massacre

Elizondo, one of the first of 91 Texas DPS officers to arrive at the scene & remained outside, was heard saying she would've entered had her son been inside.
Posted at 2:55 PM, Oct 06, 2022
UVALDE, Texas — A former Texas Department of Public Safety officer was recently fired by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District as a school officer after making comments regarding the Uvalde School Massacre.

Crimson Elizondo was heard on audio saying had her child attended Robb Elementary and there during the mass shooting, she "would not have been outside." Elizondo was one of the very first of nearly 100 DPS officers, one of the first of almost 400 law enforcement personnel, to arrive at the campus, CNN reported.

The gunman was in the school for 77 minutes before any law enforcement officer successfully stopped him. 19 schoolchildren and two teachers were killed as a result.

Parents of the victims called her words a "slap in the...face" knowing she was at the scene early but did not take any initial action.

Parents have also called for the resignation of Texas DPS Director Steve McGraw.

McGraw said to a senate committee that the police response was an "abject failure" and would resign if troopers had "any culpability" in their delayed response in the school shooting.

“We are deeply distressed by the information that was disclosed yesterday evening concerning one of our recently hired employees, Crimson Elizondo,” Uvalde CISD said in a statement. “We sincerely apologize to the victim’s families and the greater Uvalde community for the pain that this revelation has caused. Ms. Elizondo’s statement in the audio is not consistent with the District’s expectations. Effective today (October 6), Crimson Elizondo has been terminated from her position with the Uvalde CISD."

District officials said an independent investigation is taking place to review the actions taken by law enforcement and await an organizational and management review of the district's police that will aid the force in making informed decisions for safety in the future.

Lives Robbed, an activist group formed by those impacted by the massacre, protested at the school district's building calling for an investigation into the actions of their officers, and refused to let staff in until those demands were met.

25 News reporter Nick Bradshaw has reached out to both Texas DPS and Gov. Greg Abbott's office with no response.

