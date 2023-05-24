One year after the Uvalde shooting & no gun law changes in Texas

WACO, Texas — One year following the Uvalde shooting and demands for gunlaws, there hasn't been much of a change.

"I'm not trying to take anyone guns away," said Roland Gutierrez State Senator for Texas.

Families from Uvalde have been demanding change for the last year since 19 students and two teachers were killed.

"We just wanted to keep mentally ill people from accessing these guns," said Gutierrez.

Robb Elementary school shooting survivor, 10-year-old Caitlyne Gonzales,yells through a bullhorn; "Don't be silent," followed by a crowd

chanting, "End violence."

Gonzales experienced a bullet shot near her head — and lost several of her friends. The fifth grader is now using her voice to speak to lawmakers, and in front of crowds.

“On May 24, everything changed. I was at my award ceremony that day, earlier, before the shooting. As soon as we got to our class we heard the gunshots,” Gonzales said, trying to fight back tears.

Families begged to the last day of the 2023 legislation.