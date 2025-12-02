Texas EHV-1 outbreak grows to 23 cases, 2 horse deaths following Waco event

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — The case count and horse deaths continue to slowly rise for Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1) in Texas, with at least 23 cases being reported by the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC) that are tied to the outbreak that is tied to the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) World Finals and Elite Barrel Race event in Waco on Nov. 5-9.

Here's a breakdown of the EHV-1 cases in Texas as of Dec. 1, according to the EDCC:



EHM cases - PCR positive, with neurologic signs: 18

EHV-1 cases - PCR positive, no neurologic signs: 4

EHV-1 PCR positive, no clinic signs: 1

The EDCC is also reporting at least two horses have been euthanized in Bell and Parker and counties.

Dr. Jared Janke, a clinical associate professor of quine internal medicine at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary medicine & Biomedical Sciences, says there are five things horse owners should know about EHV-1:



EHV-1 can be spread in multiple ways - It can spread between horses through direct contact, airborne transmission in distances less than 30 feet, and indirect transmission by people and equipment. EHV-1 can cause a variety of clinical signs - Respiratory, reproductive and neurological symptoms are the main three. But the neurologic form, which causes EHM, is the most dangerous and transmissible - and is what has the highest case count currently, according to the EDCC. Diagnosis and reporting are key - If a horse is showing signs, the owner should contact a veterinarian as soon as possible so they can diagnose, treat, and quarantine the horse. The virus can be diagnosed with a nasal swab and blood test that's sent to a veterinary diagnostic lab and results are usually available in one to two days. Treatment focuses on managing horse symptoms - A horse infected with EHV-1 will be quarantined based on guidance from state animal health officials, which could include confinement at home or, if symptoms progress, receiving pre-approval to take the horse to a veterinary facility that can isolate and manage the infection. Prevention is the best form of protection - There is no vaccine option that directly prevents the clinical signs of EHV-1 infections, particularly EHM, currently. So the best way Dr. Janke says to protect your horse(s) is to keep healthy horses away from infected ones and any equipment or people that have come into contact with EHV-1.

When the Texas Animal Health Commission learned of the outbreak on Nov. 18, it declared a required 14-day quarantine for horses that attended the Waco event that may have been exposed. That two week quarantine period ended on Dec. 2.

Despite the quarantine period lifting, events and rodeos throughout November and December were still canceled out of a precaution, and the WPRA continues updating on the evolving EHV-1 situation and its impact on scheduled events.

Las Vegas Events and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association announced updated health equine requirements for the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR). These include twice daily, recorded, temperature checks on horses in the morning and night, a Seven-Day Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI) from the Nevada Department of Agriculture, a no-travel advisory for horses participating in events this year, plus enhanced verification and check-in procedures at the Thomas & Mack Center and biosecurity measures throughout the event.

"We are not stopping movements at this time," said NDA State Veterinarian Rolfe. "We are taking extra precautions to help prevent the spread of animal disease."

The Nevada Department of Agriculture said that while there are no active reports of diseases in the state, horses are at increased risk during event season.

"Convergence of large numbers of horses at events can increase the risk of disease spread," said NDA State Veterinarian Peter Rolfe. "Horse owners should remain vigilant and take proactive measures to protect their animals during travel and increased animal interaction."

