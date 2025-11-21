At least one horse dies, more cases confirmed from Equine Herpesvirus outbreak

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — One horse has died that was exposed to the Equine Herpesvirus outbreak at a Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) World Finals and Elite Barrel Race event in Waco on Nov. 5 through 9, according to the Equine Disease Communication Center (EDCC).

The horse that was euthanized was reported by the EDCC in Bell County, and there are at least three cases in McLennan County - all that were exposed to the virus in Waco.

The EDCC is reporting that as of Friday, Nov. 21, there are 11 EHM cases that are PCR positive with neurologic signs in the state of Texas.

McLennan County:

On Nov. 21, there was a horse hospitalized with consistent EHM signs with known exposure to the Waco facility. The Texas Animal Health Commission also reported two horses on Nov. 19.

Bell County:

One horse has been euthanized that was exposed to EHV at the WPRA World Finals and Elite Barrel Race event in Waco. The horse was brought into a veterinary hospital on Nov. 17 that was recumbent within an hour of being admitted. The horse was euthanized after 48 hours of recumbency.

The WPRA put out an update on Friday, Nov. 21 on the National Finals Breakaway Roping event at South Point Area in Las Vegas, Nev., saying out of an abundance of caution and the latest biosecurity guidelines, the 2025 National Finals Breakaway Roping, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Permit Challenge, and Benny Binion Bucking Horse Sale will not take place on Dec. 2, 3 or 4.

The PRCA and Las Vegas events have put out guidelines for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) based on the ongoing equine health landscape. You can view the equine health guidelines here.

