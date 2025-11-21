COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Texas A&M Large Animal Hospital is preparing for a "large influx" of equine herpesvirus cases in coming weeks.

Dr. Dusty Nagy is a large animal internal medicine specialist and the Chief Medial Officer of the hospital.

Texas A&M hospital prepares for 'large influx' of horse herpesvirus cases in coming weeks

She along with the rest of her team have been closely monitoring the "outbreak" which was confirmed to have started in Waco during the World Championship Barrel Racing (WPRA) Finals Nov. 5-9.

“Texas Animal Health Commission as of about 6 o'clock this morning - has definitely confirmed two cases," said Dr. Nagy who added, "with one fatality."

In addition to the two cases in Texas, the Equine Disease Communication Center reports two confirmed cases in Oklahoma and three in Louisiana linked back to this month’s barrel races and rodeo events in Waco.

“I do think that is probably an understatement for where we are right now as there’s a lot of testing pending," Dr. Nagy said. “There are definitely horses out there that have been exposed that are shedding that appear healthy."

Dr. Nagy believes the case count can change at any given moment and she expects it to grow in the coming weeks.

“And so there will be additional animals that are exposed after that primary exposure and so I think we’ve got one big hurdle medically to get over now but really in another week or so we will likely start to see some of that trickle down effect of where those horses that had a primary expose go to,” Dr. Nagy said.

Texas' AG Commissioner Sid Miller spoke with 25 News' Bobby Poitevint about the virus and said he's heard of "lethal losses" on Wednesday.

Click here to read more.

Dr. Nagy said the hospital is beefing up its bio security efforts and are taking every precaution now which includes isolating horses that may be infected and also taking temperatures of horses before they enter the building.

“The thing right now that’s very concerning is there is the capacity for a large influx of cases and that is kinda the thing that we are currently anticipating" she said.

Dr. Nagy said its very important right now for horse owners and trainers to monitor their animals and check your horses' temperature at least twice a day especially if they've had any connection to the Waco events.

While the virus can not impact human health, we can carry the virus on our clothes and transfer it to horses, medical experts said.

To learn more about signs, symptoms and treatment, click here.

Follow Bobby on social media!