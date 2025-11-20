Texas AG Commissioner confirms 'lethal losses' from recent Equine Herpesvirus outbreak in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Texas AG Commissioner Sid Miller confirms with 25 News' Bobby Poitevint that there have been "lethal losses" from the recent Equine Herpesvirus (EHV-1) outbreak that is tied to a Women's Professional Rodeo Association event that happened in Waco.

"Don't be hauling your horses around, especially if you're in and around central Texas." Miller said.

Commissioner Miller says he first started hearing about the outbreak on Tuesday, and knows of at least 14 confirmed cases.

The outbreak comes at a critical time, Miller said, coinciding with two large equine events.

"This couldn't come at a worse time," Miller said. "We've got thousands of horses coming in and out of Fort Worth for the National Cutting Horse Futurity, and then we have the National Finals Rodeo out in Las Vegas starting the first week in December."

Several WPRA events have been canceled or postponed, as well as a Barrel Futurities of America event in Oklahoma due to the EHV-1 outbreak.

Miller said the virus presents particular challenges because early symptoms are mild and easily overlooked. Initial signs include slight nasal discharge, mild cough and low-grade fever before horses suddenly deteriorate.

"It's not very noticeable at first," the commissioner said. "Then all of a sudden, boom, your horse just goes down."

Officials are urging horse owners to implement strict biosecurity measures immediately. Recommendations include avoiding transporting horses, preventing new animals from entering properties, and requiring visitors to disinfect hands, boots, tires, trailers and grooming equipment.

The incubation period ranges from two to 14 days, meaning the full scope of the outbreak won't be clear for at least two weeks.

While vaccines exist for similar viruses, officials are uncertain about their effectiveness against this particular strain. Even vaccinated horses should be treated with extra caution.

"Stay pat for two weeks," the commissioner advised. "Use your best biosecurity measures."

