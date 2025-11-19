Equine Herpesvirus outbreak alert issued for Central Texas horsemen

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A statewide alert has gone out for horsemen regarding an outbreak of Equine Herpesvirus Type 1 (EHV-1) reported by Texas veterinarians after the recent World Championship Barrel Racing (WPRA) Finals in Waco from Nov. 5 to 9.

Texas AG Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) put out a statement urging all horse owners, trainers, and venue operators who attended or were near the event, or who have recently returned from any large equine gathering in the Waco-area in the past two weeks to act quickly, monitor their animals carefully, and implement heightened biosecurity measures.

“This virus can spread fast, it can be deadly, and the earliest signs are often so subtle they’re easy to miss. That’s why monitoring your horses right now is critical. The quicker we identify a potential case, the better chance we have to protect not only our animals, but the entire Texas equine community.” - Commissioner Sid Miller

This aggressive strain of EHV-1 has been confirmed by veterinary clinics in Central Texas.

The Bridge Sanctuary in Robinson also posted on social media that it is on lockdown, no horses in or out, while they wait for the outbreak to pass.

The WPRA put out a statement on Tuesday, saying the Elite Barrel Race was notifed on Nov. 18 by the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) that equine attendees have exhibited, "clinical neurological signs of EHV-1 after the event."

"We take this notification extremely seriously and are committed to providing full transparency while upholding the highest standards of safety for our contestants, their animals, and the public. We are working closely with Elite to ensure open lines of communication between both organizations and our membership/contestants.



Additionally, we want to clearly communicate that prior to the start of the WPRA World Finals and Elite Barrel Race on November 5, 2025, no livestock – including equine – had been on the event property since October 12, 2025.



Both the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) and Elite Barrel Race are actively cooperating with the Texas Animal Health Commission as they continue their investigation, and we will follow all recommended guidance to ensure the safety of every animal and individual. We encourage all participants to work closely with their veterinarian for their horse’s safety and well-being. Our team remains vigilant and dedicated to maintaining a sanitary, responsible, and professional environment. As we receive more information, direction and/or restrictions from Texas Animal Health Commission we will keep a clear line of communication." - Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA)

The San Antonio Qualifier in Uvalde and the Prairie Circuit Finals in Mulvane, Kan., both on Nov. 19 to 22, have been canceled due to the recent EHV-1 outbreak announcement.

The WPRA said it will be in touch once they know the implications of the outbreak for the NFR Open qualifiers.

Information and announcements from the WPRA can be found here.

While investigations are ongoing, the TDA believes the situation warrants immediate attention, given the rapid spread and severe outcomes in affected

horses. Those who should act immediately are those who:

Have a horse that was present at the WPRA event in the Waco area or transported one to/from that event. Have a horse that has mingled with those transported from that event. Any horse owner or facility operator who has recently participated in large multi–barn gatherings, roping jackpots, or traveled extensively enough to include the Waco region.

Clinical signs of EHV-1 can vary and may include:

Fever. Nasal discharge, coughing, or other respiratory changes. Depression or lethargy. Neurological signs: stumbling or in coordination, loss of tail tone, hind-limb weakness, head tilt, recumbency. Abortions in pregnant mares.

The EHV-1 virus spreads quickly and efficiently, making early precautions essential.

Horses can transmit the virus directly through nose-to-nose contact, and infected animals may also release contagious aerosolized particles when they cough or sneeze.

Indirect transmission is equally dangerous, as shared tack, grooming tools, water and feed buckets, thermometers, and other equipment can all carry the virus from one horse to another.

Humans can unintentionally act as mechanical carriers, spreading the virus on their hands, clothing, or boots.

To protect your horses and the Texas equine communityas a whole, the TDA recommends the following immediate steps: