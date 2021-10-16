SPECIAL SECTION: Luby’s massacre — 30 years later

KILLEEN, Texas — Thirty years after the Luby’s massacre, the emotional scars from one of the worst mass shootings in U.S. history still very much exist.

On Oct. 16, 1991, during the busy lunch rush, a gunman drove his pickup through the window of the Luby’s Cafeteria in Killeen.

Moving calmly through the crowded restaurant, George Hennard shot and killed 23 people and wounded 20 others.

Running out of ammunition, Hennard ended his deadly rampage with one final shot — shooting himself in the head with his last bullet.

