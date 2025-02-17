LIVE BLOG: Keep up with current weather conditions with the 25 News weather team

Watch Now
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — The 25 News weather team will be keeping you informed with current weather conditions headed to Central Texas.

Monday, February 17
4:05 p.m.
Meteorologist Matt Hines updates the forecast with frigid temps!

4:00 p.m.
Lauren Adams helps neighbors prepare for the arctic blast with help from HVAC experts.

HVAC preparations ahead of the incoming bitter cold

3:30 p.m.
Governor Greg Abbott shares an update on emergency preparedness happening across the state.

You can watch the full press conference here:

3:00 p.m.
The McGregor school district is making changes to athletic activities due to the expected weather.

2:30 p.m.
The City of Waco has announced the opening of a warming center. You can find that and other locations by clicking here.

Check back online and on-air for updates on winter weather in your neighborhoods.

