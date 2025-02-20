Bitter cold continues, but sunshine returns!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb above freezing this afternoon, but winds will make it feel like the low 20s this afternoon. We may have to watch for freezing rain or drizzle Friday night into Saturday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Bitter cold continues with highs in the 30s

Cloud cover increases overnight leading to a cloudy Friday

Freezing rain/drizzle possible overnight Friday into Saturday

Warming trend takes over next week.

Good morning! We are waking up to bitter cold temperatures again in the teens, with feel-like numbers near 0 again. Be sure to bundle up with a heavy coat, gloves, and multiple layers. Even though we climb into the 30s this afternoon, the winds will make it feel like the low 20s. Clouds will increase overnight, and are expected to linger into Friday. Moisture will be increasing, which may lead to some rain showers. Some of this may fall as freezing rain overnight into Saturday. The best chances of it will be further south, and down into South Texas. Any issues will be found in the morning, as temperatures are supposed to climb above freezing during the day on Saturday.

Some rain chances linger into Sunday, but then a warm-up takes us into the 70s next week!

Have a great Thursday and stay warm!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather