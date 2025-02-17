FIND SHELTER: Warming centers available in Central Texas

KILLEEN

Friends in Crisis will operate as an enhanced warming center at 412 East Sprott Street.

The shelter is available from Tuesday, February 18, at 8 p.m. until Thursday, February 20, at noon. The city may adjust these hours as needed based on weather conditions.

WACO

The City will open the Waco Multi-Purpose Center at 1020 Elm Street as a warming center to provide a heated indoor space, cots, blankets, meals ready-to-eat (MREs), and bottled water.

The center will be open from 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 through 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20.