TxDOT, Texas DPS share tips & prepare for cold temperatures coming to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Jake Smith with TxDOT and Sergeant Bryan Washko with Texas DPS shared tips on how to prepare your vehicle for the cold, and how to drive on the roads as frigid temperatures come through Central Texas.



Always give plenty of time when on the roads and leave plenty of space between cars

It's best to have an emergency kit that has a set of warm clothes, a blanket, food and water in your car in case anything happens on the roads

To hear all the tips & to stay informed ahead of the cold weather coming to Central Texas:

'Buckle up, drive to the condition at hand' TXDOT and DPS prep for cold temps ahead

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With brutal temperatures coming to Central Texas, TxDOT has already been at work this week — preparing roads for what’s to come.

They're ensuring drivers are prepared and making sure Central Texans take proper precautions.

"If you’re on the roadway, more than anything — take your time," said Waco District Public Information Officer for TxDOT, Jake Smith.

"If you’re in a rush, you feel compelled to drive more reckless — that’s just not good even in ideal driving conditions."

Smith says crews have been busy at work pre-treating roads, and doing everything they can to fight the bitter cold.

"Our crews are going to be out and about — they’re ready and prepared to conduct winter weather operations, and will adjust those operations as conditions warrant," Smith said.

With the cold blowing through, not only does it impact the roads, it impacts what’s on the roads, especially cars.

Sergeant Bryan Washko with Texas DPS says it’s of the up-most importance to make sure your vehicle is prepared.

"Concerning the vehicles — you want to check the batteries, your windshield wipers, your tires, cold weather has effects on those kinds of things, your fluid levels as well," Washko said.

"Monitor the weather, and if you are traveling out of the area, you can look at Drive Texas — it has a map on what the road conditions are like across the state."