Waco father sentenced to 40 years in prison for 3-month-old son's death at motel

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Charles Devin Harris was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty in the death of his 3-month-old son, who was found unresponsive at Waco motel two years ago.



Charles Devin Harris was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to injury to child, endangerment to a child and possession of methamphetamine.

3-month-old Baby JJ and his 3-year-old sister were found in a New Road motel room near knives, raw meat and drugs two years ago.

The state waived the original murder charge against Harris.

A Waco father will spend the next 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to the death of his 3-month-old son who was found unresponsive in a local motel room two years ago.

Charles Devin Harris pleaded guilty to injury to child, endangerment to a child and possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine on Thursday morning in the 54th District Court.

The charges stem from an incident two years ago on November 28th when 3-month-old Baby JJ and his then 3-year-old sister were found in a room at the New Road Inn near knives, raw meat and drugs while under their parents' care.

Judge Susan Kelly sentenced Harris to 40 years in a state prison, along with a pair of two-year sentences in a state jail, which will run concurrently.

Harris was initially charged on four counts, including murder. However, 25News' Dominique Leh learned in court the murder charge was waived by the state.

Two months ago, Skylynn Tuerk, the children's mother, pleaded guilty to the same three charges along with murder in connection with Baby JJ's death.

When our Dominique Leh reached out to the state for comment on the case, McLennan County Assistant District Attorney Will Hix said, “Our office is grateful to be able to resolve the second of the two cases stemming from this child’s death without the need for a painful trial. Bringing closure to this tragic situation can hopefully set everyone affected on the path toward healing.”

25News did reach out to Harris' attorney for comment, but did not hear back before the story aired.

