'I want justice for Baby JJ': Family speaks out after newborn baby death

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — It’s been two weeks since a newborn baby died in his parents care at the new road inn. Skylynn Tuerk and Charles Harris are charged with child endangerment. After their 3 year old daughter Naveah Harris was also found in that same hotel room near knives and swords.

Both Tuerk's family and Harris family were in the court room.

Dominique Leh spoke with Tuerk's mom and step dad as they were leaving the courtroom. They said Skylynn called them at 9am Wednesday November 29th from a local hospital in tears saying quote, “Please come, he was in my arms and I woke up and he was dead in my arms.”

Tuerk's step dad said he just wants justice for the kids saying quote, “ I want justice for baby JJ, it doesn’t matter if it’s Skylynn or Charles, it takes two to tango.”

He said Tuerk and Harris have had trouble with drugs in the past.

When asked about the condition of the room and the knives near 3 year old Naveah, Tuerk's mother told me, “Naveah was taught to not tough knives.”

Reporter Dominique Leh asked the family if Skylynn had previously been in trouble with the law, they told me no, but she has have issued with CPS. Which is why her 11 year old daughter is in her great grandparents custody.

