Local couple charged after newborn dies in Waco motel from 'physical neglect'

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A couple is being held at the McLennan County Jail after being charged in connection with the death of a three-month-old boy who was found starved to death at the New Road Inn.



Skylynn Tuerk and Charles Harris charged with child endangerment and possesion of a substance.

Three-month-old Jacob Harris died from "physical neglect" according to the department of family services

Three-year old Navaeh Harris is now in the states custody.

Skylynn Tuerk and Charles Harris were arrested Wednesday on child endangerment charges and possession of a substance charge.

Court records show officers were called to Room 123 at the New Road Inn, where they found three-month-old baby, Jacob Jeremiah Amon Harris, unresponsive.

He later died at Hillcrest Hospital — from what the department of family services called, 'physical neglect'.

Police also found his sister, three-year-old Naveah Harris, within reach of knives, blades and a sword. She is now in state custody.

The arrest affidavit shows police also found half a gram of methamphetamine and a drug scale. Several cockroaches were in the room, along with multiple empty packages of raw meat.

Waco Police spoke with the parents Skylynn Tuerk and Charles Harris at the hospital. Despite initially claiming to have not used methamphetamine in a year, Harris admitted he had used it in the last seven days, and claimed that Tuerk actually bought the Methamphetamine two days before.

A judge assigned lawyers to Harris and Tuerk individually. A hearing for the couple is set for December 12.

