Mother sentenced to 40 years for death of 3-month-old son

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A local mother will spend at least 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to murder in the death of her 3-month-old son.

Skylynn Tuerk entered a guilty plea Thursday morning in the 54th District Court to four counts against her: murder, injury to a child, endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine.

Judge Susan Kelly sentenced Tuerk to 40 years each for the murder and injury to a child charges, and two years each for endangering a child and the drug charge. She will serve these sentences concurrently and must serve at least 20 years before she is eligible for parole.

Case details

In November 2023, Tuerk and Charles Harris were arrested after their 3-month-old baby Jacob Jeremiah Amon Harris was found starved to death in a room at the New Road Inn in Waco. His now 5-year-old sister was found in that same hotel room where police said cockroaches, raw meat, swords and knives and meth were all discovered.

Tuerk's grandparents were in the courtroom Thursday morning, but did not want to comment.

In a statement, her defense attorney said:

“This was a tragic situation, and Skylynn was devastated by the loss of her child. Skylynn and her family still grieve for the loss of their child, but are pleased to put this part of the process behind them. Skylynn and her family not only lost a loved member of their family, but, this family will also have to deal with losing Skylynn for a period of time while she is incarcerated. Skylynn’s family was represented in court today to support Skylynn and I’m sure they will continue to support her in any way they can while she is incarcerated.” - Jonathan Sibley

The state attorney also provided a statement,

"We are grateful that this Defendant accepted responsibility and received a sentence in the upper end of the punishment range, while also removing the risks inherent in the trial and appeals process. Legally, there is only a 10-year difference between a life sentence and a 40-year sentence. The horrific and irresponsible nature of this Defendant's behavior left us unwilling to agree to any lower punishment." - Tara Avants, State Attorney

What's next

One of Tuerk's family members said baby JJ's sister who was found in the hotel was recently adopted.

Charles Harris, who was also arrested and is the father of both children found in the hotel room, has a court date set in September.

