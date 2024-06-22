'This is ridiculous': Woman unable to live in apartment with mold, flooding issues

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — Debra Ellis, who lives at The Meadows in Lacy Lakeview, hasn't lived in her apartment for a month because of flooding and mold issues. She says her complex is taking too long to fix the problems.



Under Texas law, renters can request repairs for things that affect their health or safety. The complex then has around a week to make repairs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It had stuff on it that i cannot replace. I'm gonna try not to get upset because its things my mom gave me and my mom passed away. i can't replace those things."

Debra Ellis considers this high heel cell phone carrier and some old craft projects irreplaceable. Those sentimental objects are now broken or damaged from flooding in her home in The Meadows apartment complex in Lacy Lakeview.

Ellis tells me nearly everything in her second bedroom is water damaged, costing her thousands of dollars. Ellis says reached out to us because she felt there no other way to get help.

She's been living at The Meadows for a little more than two years, but in the past few months, she says there has been mold and flooding issues which she says the complex is taking too long to fix. Things were so bad, Debra was living in her car until her neighbor offered to take her in.

I reached out to a local mold expert who tells me what you're seeing in these picture is most likely black mold.

Debra tells me the complex did offer to move her into a new apartment but due to knee problems, she can't use the stairs to get to the second floor unit.

I approached the apartment manager to talk about Debra's issues, she replied she had no comment and asked me to leave the property.

Even with all the issues, Debra says she's determined to move back into her home.

"I've made it through cancer three times, multiple types of cancer. I don't want something like this to take me out."

