'They are here illegally': Tensions rise in Waco over immigration raids

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As ICE raids continue, opposing groups rallied in Waco — divided over President Trump’s mass deportation efforts. 25 News was there and spoke to protesters from both sides.



Protesters rallied in Waco against President Trump’s mass deportation policies, while counter-protesters support stricter enforcement of immigration laws

Protesters express concern over families being torn apart, while others argue that breaking the law comes with consequences

Supporters of stricter immigration policies emphasize prioritizing American citizen's needs before extending resources to undocumented immigrants

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"They are here illegally, they crossed across the border — no one invited them," said Waco resident, Susan Green.

As ICE raids continue throughout the community, state, and the country, Central Texans are taking their sides.

“I love America, I think it’s the greatest country on the entire planet," Dylan said.

For a second week, protesters have gathered here at Valley Mills and Waco Drive rallying against President Donald Trump's mass deportation policies.

But now, a second group has joined with their own message —

JT Roome

"If people entered this country illegally, they need to go back — it’s plain and simple," Dylan said.

Waving flags and showing their support for America.

"We are not against immigration, we are against illegal immigration," Green said.

25 News asked protesters how they felt about families being forced apart.

"We’re not getting emotions into it, we’re not doing all of that — it’s simple, you broke the law, there are consequences," Dylan said.

Telling 25 News that America needs to focus on itself, before helping others.

"Our country needs to take care of the ones we have to take care of now before we can open the doors and open the purse strings for everyone else," Green said.

