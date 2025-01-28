'Stop separating families': Waco locals protest Trump's immigration policies

MCCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Protests showing solidarity for immigrants in Texas and across the country are happening right here in Central Texas following President Donald Trump's entrance into his second term and tighter immigration policies. Sunday, January 26th, more than 100 protesters gathered on the corner of Valley Mills and Waco Drive, speaking out against the start of immigration raids ordered by President Trump. Still, for many, this is personal and goes far beyond politics.



After taking office on January 20th, President Donald Trump signed an executive order saying, “Many of these aliens unlawfully within the United States present significant threats to national security and public safety, committing vile and heinous acts against innocent Americans.”

The president said illegal immigrants are a threat to national security and public safety, but the protesters said it's unfair to assume all immigrants are here to cause trouble.

Several people lifted signs like “no separation of families” and “no human is illegal.”

Protesters also waved their flags to get the attention of cars passing by, hoping to send a message against the mass deportations they say can break apart a family.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"This is the right thing to do," U.S. Rep Mike Johnson said on the new immigration policies. It is a critical moment for the country, and it's always good when the right thing is also popular."

But for these people who gathered on the corner of Waco Drive and Valley Mills Sunday afternoon, the new immigration policies are a nightmare come true.

"Come on, Trump, help us, stop separating families please, please," Margaret Frias said.

"Especially now that they have permission to raid schools, hospitals, and churches, places that are supposed to be safe are now being feared," Elizabeth Rodriguez said.

Fear of a family being broken apart.

"My daughter, she's eight years old—since I mentioned this to her about ICE, she worries every day about whether she's going to see her dad come home," Maria Rodriguez said.

"I think we're tired of the discrimination,” Leonela said.

“We're not here being criminals; they're here just to provide for their family," Araceli Gatica said.

Many of these people are looking for a pathway to citizenship for friends, family, and spouses but still coming up empty-handed.

"Stop separating families, my husband," Margaret Frias said. "I fixed his papers for 20 years, and I still don't have anything to prove; I've been in the process for 20 years, I've got a lawyer and everything, and I still don't have anything."

To continue their fight to be heard, they held signs lifted high and waved their flags in the wind.

But one woman stood out, looking to unite Mexican heritage and American Freedom.

"Just to show I'm proud to be both, that we can both come together and be a peaceful country, neighbors," said Leonela.

