WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Central Texans are voicing strong opposition to Senate Bill 3, which aims to ban the sale of THC. Karen Reeves, who uses THC to manage chronic pain, says the substance has been life-changing.



Central Texans are opposing Senate Bill 3, which seeks to ban the sale of THC.

Advocate Karen Reeves says THC has helped her manage chronic pain, PTSD, and depression.

Opponents of the bill say negative cases are rare and the industry works to address safety concerns.

Watch Madison talk to community members about the bill:

'THC saved my life': Central Texans push back against Senate Bill 3

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Cannabis is helping me. It’s saved my life on numerous occasions,” said Founder of CenTex Community Outreach Karen Reeves.

Central Texans are speaking out and sharing their concerns with Senate Bill 3.

The bill, passed by the Senate, aims to ban the sale of THC.

“I have to question, why? Why is this happening now,” said Reeves.

Karen Reeves is one of many of our neighbors that reached out to 25 News, sharing their concerns with the recent bill.

She’s suffered from heart disease, PTSD, and several surgeries on her back. She tells 25 News she was in a great deal of pain, that was until she discovered THC.

“It helps me with my anxiety, pain, and depression. In the morning, I wake up, I’m a little down, but I take one little puff and everything is good,” said Reeves.

State leaders like LT. Gov. Dan Patrick are cracking down on the industry, claiming it's "poison to our children" and has led to behavioral health problems.

But neighbors like Karen argue that those situations are uncommon.

“It’s very rare. As soon as consumers, producers and growers find out about this information, they want to remedy that immediately,” said Reeves.

Karen even took her fight to state leaders - testifying at the Senate earlier this week.

“Our legislators are unaware of what their constituents need. They are very busy and are faced with a lot of bills so it’s important for them to hear,” said Reeves.

She says she'll continue to be a voice for herself and others.

“I’m compelled to speak out and keep going even though I’ve been disheartened and wanted to quit so many times. If I don’t speak up, who will?” said Reeves.

Both bills would maintain access to CBD and CBG products for adults and would not impact the state's medical cannabis program.

Follow Madison on social media!