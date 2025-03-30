Locals speak out against THC ban in Texas, Senate Bill 3

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Central Texans, including Elizabeth Meigs and Rhiannon Yard, oppose Senate Bill 3, arguing the THC ban threatens personal freedom and health benefits.



Texans rally against Senate Bill 3, which aims to ban THC products, claiming it infringes on personal freedom and harms local businesses.

Local business owners like Rhiannon Yard emphasize the industry's commitment to safety through self-regulation and quality control measures.

Elizabeth Meigs, a survivor with a traumatic brain injury, shares how THC products improved her health and quality of life.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Think of your daughter or granddaughter when you’re listening to my story,” said inspirational speaker and life coach Elizabeth Meigs.

Meigs is one of several Texans sharing concerns over Senate Bill 3, a bill that would ban the sale of THC.

It's an industry that generates billions and employs nearly 50,000 Texans, including the owner of ‘Hemp Gaia’ here in Central Texas.

“THC is not poison, that is what it’s been called in the media, but it is far from that. We have amazing products, people are moving away from alcohol and consuming THC drinks. These are all legal products, the federal government legalized hemp,” said CEO and founder of 'Hemp Gaia,' Rhiannon Yard.

As for Meigs, she said it’s something that’s had a tremendous impact on her life.

She was only 14 when she was involved in a tragic car accident, leaving her with a traumatic brain injury and severe muscle spasms.

“I was suffering. I had hormone issues, pain in my left foot after five foot surgeries, I was essentially a 65-year-old in a teenager's body,” said Meigs.

She tells 25 News it was a life full of pain and suffering - that was up until 2019 when she first discovered CBD oil.

“It literally gave me my life back,” said Meigs.

Now she’s sharing her story with our state leaders, testifying at the Senate earlier this month, in hopes of a resolution.

Texas State Senate THC Ban

“All of the hundreds of cannabinoids came together to help my muscle spasms. I no longer require the Botox injections,” said Meigs.

State leaders like Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are cracking down on the industry, claiming it's "poison to our children" and has led to behavioral health problems.

But shop owners like Yard tell me she and many others have begun self-regulating to ensure the safety of our neighbors.

“We have a process, we have standard operating procedures. We are actually checking our brands and making sure the certificates of analysis are actually correct and real,” said Yard.

Although it’s already passed in the Senate, the bill awaits action in the House of Representatives.

Until then, both ladies tell me they’ll continue to be a voice for themselves and others in our community.

“If you ban THC, you are taking away my freedom,” said Meigs.

Follow Madison on social media!