Second measles case confirmed in McLennan County

WACO, Texas — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed a second case of measles in McLennan County.

According to officials, the patient is a minor who was unvaccinated and had close household contact with the individual in the initial confirmed case.

Both individuals are currently recovering at home and remain in isolation. Health authorities report there are no known public exposures linked to the second case at this time.

The minor was tested at a Central Texas medical facility, where appropriate infection control protocols were followed to limit further exposure.

“Vaccination remains the best protection against measles and the most effective way to protect McLennan County,” said Stephanie Alvey, Interim Director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. “The MMR vaccine is safe, proven, and essential.”

Health officials continue to monitor the situation and emphasize the importance of staying up to date on immunizations.

The Health District is urging anyone who may be unsure about their vaccination status to contact their healthcare provider.

