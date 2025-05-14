Measles case confirmed in McLennan County, involves unvaccinated child

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District has confirmed a case of measles in McLennan County, marking the area’s first known infection of 2025. The patient is an unvaccinated minor, according to officials.

No public exposures related to the confirmed measles case have been identified in McLennan County as of now. The patient was tested at a Central Texas medical facility, where infection control measures were promptly implemented.

“Measles is more than just a rash — it’s a serious illness that can result in severe complications,” said Stephanie Alvey, interim director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. “Vaccination remains our most effective tool for preventing outbreaks and safeguarding our communities.”

The measles started expanding intoCentral Texasback in April. On April 8, Texas health officials addressed the concerns of the measles spreading throughout Texas.

