Public Automotive customers reach out to 25 News, looking for help following vehicle issues

WACO — Over the past few weeks, several Public Automotive Group customers have reached out to 25 News' Bobby Poitevint about maintenance issues they’ve had with their rides, and customers said many times those issues pop up just shortly after driving off the lot.

They say there is little help from Public Automotive.

This is not the first time 25 News has reported on the 'Buy here, sell here' car dealership.

These customers are looking for help — so what can they do next and what can people in similar situations do?

Jason Meza is the Senior Director of Media Relations for the Better Business Bureau Serving the Heart of Texas.

He says he filed a complaint with them, TXDMV, and the Attorney General’s Office.

Meza says that buyers do have rights, but the key is doing homework before making a purchase.

For example, it's important to research the vehicle, get an independent inspection, research the dealership and look at reviews.

Meza says to get a copy of the independent vehicle history report.

"Don’t accept the buyer's [independent vehicle history report] because the buyer could be manipulating that report," he said.

“You’re doing as much before the sale, because after the sale there’s less and less chance or ability for a buyer to go in and try to get some corrections and maintenance and things done after the money is transferred."

Taking a look at Public Automotive Group at a glance from the Better Business Bureau — they have a "D-" rating.

A BBB representative says there have been 38 complaints filed with them over the last three years, with almost half of them closing in the last 12 months.

25 News reached out to Public Automotive Group and asked about the quality of their vehicles, and to see if they are negotiable about how much they pay towards maintenance repair costs — at the time of publishing this article, they have not responded yet.

They have responded to some customers complaints on the BBB.

Filing a complaint with the BBB? Click here. Filing a complaint with the Texas Attorney General's Office? Click here.

