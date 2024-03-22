Local automotive group closes locations, causing concern among some Central Texans

WACO, Texas — Concerns and questions surrounded Public Automotive Group this week — an auto dealership and finance group in Central Texas.

On Thursday, 25 News received an email that reads:

“Public Automotive Group on Franklin Street in Waco closed — all their other locations are permanently closed in Texas. No answer to what is going on leaving customers to wonder what is going on with their accounts at the buy here pay here car lot.”

25 News stopped by their Franklin Avenue location in Waco to see an empty parking lot and doors locked — a Google search said the Franklin Avenue location was "permanently closed".

25 News called the number listed, which is 254-227-6969, and over the phone the representative said:

“We no longer have any of our offices open — we are still open at our payment center.”

"Were they (customers) notified, those that made payments here in Waco?”, asked 25 News reporter, Bobby Poitevint.

“I’m not too sure because it even took us by surprise, us being the workers — this happened in December.”

Eboni Ewing drives by Public Automotive Group on Franklin Avenue several times a week on her way to work.

"Three weeks ago, there was like a bunch of cars there — during spring break and afterwards there haven’t been any cars there," Ewing said.

A sign onside reads: “Liquidators Plus Coming Soon”.

In the State of Texas, it is legal to tape record a conversation, as long as one party to the conversation is aware that conversation is being recorded.

25 News did request a formal statement from the company.

Another representative said over the phone, “Friday — it’s a busy day. It probably won’t be till Monday before you get a call back.”

Poitevint also reached out to some customers on Facebook for comment.

Representatives with Public Automotive Group can also be reached at 903-833-4350 and the number listed on their website 866-278-7106.