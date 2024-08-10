Police search Brazos River after reports of person jumping from Waco Bridge

WACO, Texas (KXXV — According to Waco PD, on Saturday, August 10 at 5:47 a.m. officers responded to a call that someone may have jumped off a bridge. Officers searched the bridge at West Waco Drive and North University Parks Drive for the individual who they believe jumped into the Brazos River.

Waco Police said the identity of the individual is unknown at this time. The Waco Fire Department and the Texas DPS Game Wardens are part of the active search efforts.

Police closed off a section of North University Drive until further notice.

We will continue to update this story when more details are known.

