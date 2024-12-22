One dead, five injured after fleeing suspect drives into Killeen Mall

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — One person is dead after officials say he led police on a high-speed chase before driving into JCPenney at Killeen Mall.

25 News broke this story earlier this evening.

Four bystanders were mowed down and were hospitalized. A fifth person reportedly went into a local emergency room for treatment.

It was a car chase that reportedly started in Belton and ended at Killeen Mall.

A pickup truck driver running from police, allegedly driving erratically and possibly under the influence, entered the mall parking lot and then drove into JC Penney.

A DPS Trooper ultimately shot and killed the suspect.

“Thankfully he was stopped when he was because it could have been so much worse,” Sgt. Bryan Washko with DPS said.

Sgt. Washko says the suspect ran over four people inside the store before he was shot and killed.

Officials say the youngest victim was just 6 years old.

Sgt. Washko says, “They were serious injuries ages 6-75 years old, and there was one who walked in with minor injuries”

The suspect was killed by a DPS trooper, but there were three other deputies that opened fire on the suspect.

Sgt. Washko says one was an armed mall security guard and the other two were off duty police shopping with their families.

Sgt. Washko says, “That’s why officers carry guns cause never know when going to happen suppose to be good times.”

Groups of witnesses who were inside the mall when it happened gathered outside the mall to talk to officials and give each other support.

As for the mall, it’s closed now, but expected to re-open soon for holiday shopping.

“The mall general manager has been here. This happened a couple years ago right before Christmas we had an active shooter. It doesn’t shut down the mall for a long time. Just thorough the night, and this side might be closed for a little longer,” said Washko.

We don’t have any information on the suspect yet. Officials are working to notify his next of kin.