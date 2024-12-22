Suspect shot by state troopers after chase ends in Killeen mall

UPDATE

ORIGINAL STORY

Killeen police are responding to an incident with reported injuries at the Killeen mall.

"We are aware of an incident at the Killeen Mall and there are some injuries being reported," reads a release from the department. "The area is secure at this time."

Killeen police tell 25 News that a DPS pursuit from Belton came into Killeen. The suspect drove into the mall.

DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko says that a trooper shot and killed a suspect after a chase led them into the mall. He believes multiple bystanders have been shot, with their conditions unknown.

25 News has a crew on their way and will update as we learn more.