'Nothing is being done': Marlin residents frustrated after being left without water again

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — “Nothing has been done, nothing,” said Marlin resident Nissa Girouard.

Neighbors in Marlin are sharing their frustration after the city is once again without any water.

Early Tuesday morning, the city posted: “This morning, the City of Marlin lost its water pressure and is now under a boil water advisory. Currently, we cannot provide a definite deadline for repairs.”

On the same day, the city issued a declaration of disaster due to the ongoing issues.

The City of Marlin

25 News spoke to one neighbor who’s lived in Marlin for nearly one year.

“ Right off the bat, we started having water issues,” Girouard said.

She told 25 News that water issues have been a major concern for as long as she can remember.

“ We aren’t able to take showers, cook, run our dishwasher, we can’t wash clothes,” Girouard said.

Nissa’s children attend school at Marlin ISD - the district also affected by the outage - forced to cancel school because of water issues - again.

Businesses like McDonald's, Sonic, and DQ were also forced to close off their restrooms to the public.

A constant issue that neighbors are urging city leaders to resolve.

“ We need to have consistent water. We need to figure out where these leaks are coming from—they need to be fixed,” Girouard said.

The city says it is currently under a boil water notice and is encouraging neighbors to conserve water until total pressure is restored.

