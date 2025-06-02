New bill could expand medical marijuana access in Texas — But some locals remain skeptical

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A new Texas bill could expand medical marijuana access, including for chronic pain. But some locals fear the restrictions may leave too many patients behind.



Senate Bill 3 proposes a statewide ban on THC products, raising concerns among medical cannabis users.

House Bill 46 aims to expand Texas' medical marijuana program to include chronic pain and Crohn’s disease.

Advocates like Karen Reeves support the expansion but fear strict eligibility rules will limit access for many.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I’m in disbelief , I’m ashamed of our legislators,” said the founder of the CenTex Community Outreach, Karen Reeves.

Senate Bill 3, passed by the Texas House last month, would put a statewide ban on THC products.

“I’m still kind of in a state of shock, I’m a little numb because the bill is insane,” said Reeves.

For cannabis users like Reeves, she tells 25 News that THC has been life-changing for her.

“Cannabis and THC have helped me with my pain, anxiety and depression. Thousands of Texans use hemp products every day right now because it’s legal. We don’t want to be criminals, it shouldn’t be against the law to want to feel better,” said Reeves.

But there may soon be hope for Texans like Reeves.

On Tuesday, the Texas Senate advanced House Bill 46, a proposal that would expand the state’s limited medical marijuana program.

The bill would allow patients suffering from chronic pain and Crohn’s disease to access cannabis products, including vaporized and aerosol products sold by prescription.

“We go as advocates and support these bills and then behind closed doors they change them,” said Reeves.

But Reeves tells 25 News she has some doubts when it comes to the bill, including strict eligibility requirements.

For example, the bill states that people who will be eligible under the chronic pain designation are most likely those who are already prescribed an opiate for it.

“We need that expansion, so I have to support it for the other people of Texas who may find use in those products,” said Reeves.

Until then, she tells 25 News she’ll continue advocating for herself and others.

“It’s criminalizing so many Texans…your grandmother, daughter, brother, but we will continue our fight,” said Reeves.

The next step for this bill is to go to the House, where they must approve several changes made by the Senate. Then it will head to Governor Greg Abbott's desk.

Follow Madison on social media!